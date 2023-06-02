WATCh: Yuzvendra Chahal Posts Video of Playing Gully Cricket, ‘Kahin toh batting ka mauka mila’

We are before you with the news about a recent video that is surfacing on the internet these days. The video is viral and is getting the huge attention of the people. The video is posted by fans’ favourite Yuzuvendra Chahal. As the Cricket star shared his video on social media, fans are reacting to it and posted their feelings for Chahal. The video has impacted the fans so much that they are thrilled by their star’s humbleness. About which video we are talking about which is becoming popular among the fans and is being scrolled down and watched again and again, we are providing the whole information to our viewers in detail, so be with us.

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal is making waves on the internet these days. Yes, you are getting right. The star was among the top-five wicket-takers in the tournament during IPL, representing Rajasthan Royals is gaining popularity again. Yes, viewers, he is not representing any team in any stadium as the new video is circulating. He is making the headlines as ‘Gully Boy’. Yes, you are reading right, the fan’s favourite in the recent video is playing Gulkly Cricket with his fans. As his video went viral, people are enjoying to see cricket in the traditional way.

Yuzvendra Chahal Posts Video of Playing Gully Cricket,

The video is depicting Chahal playing defensive shots with the local guys, who were playing on the streets. He captioned the post as “The gully Impact player kya bolti (what say) @rajasthanroyals” Fans are overjoyed with the cricket star’s down-to-earth nature and posting their sentiments on the media platforms. Spin sensation of Afghanistan Rashid Khan reacted to it and shared a humorous joke “Yahaa to 6 maar de bhai (At least hit a six here brother).” Chahal also replied in a fun mood that “6 out hain yaha khan sahib’

Other cricketers also shared funny posts reacting to the video. However, the fans enjoyed the video as well as the humorous conversations among their favourite cricketers. Chahal shared the video on his official Twitter Account. He shared the unique rules of Gully Cricket with his fans. He also shared his best efforts to adjust to the rules of Gully Cricket. He shared that his experience was thrilling while playing with local boys. It seems that the lucky team who got the chance to play with their favourite star with their own rules and own way to play on the streets must be overjoyed by this experience of theirs. Stay tuned for all the recent happenings around the world with us.