Watertown Accident: Two Dead in Watertown Head on Crash, CCTV Video Footage

It is coming to light that a terrible accident occurred when two vehicles collided with each other. In this head-on vehicle accident in Watertown, both the drivers of the vehicle died and both the passengers were seriously injured. The news of this collision incident is making headlines on news channels and internet sites. This has attracted the interest of many people and netizens are showing interest in knowing more about this incident. Investigation has also started regarding this incident and the officials have also shared some statements. Let us know more about this incident. Let’s find out what happened, how many people were involved and the circumstances surrounding this accident.

According to reports, it was a collision between two vehicles, and the drivers of both the vehicles died. The news of this head-on collision of vehicles is trending on many pages of social media. This incident occurred on Saturday 11 November 2023 at 06:57 pm on Highway 26 in Watertown. After this incident, officials started an investigation related to this incident and the Watertown Police Department shared some statements. Watertown WI Police Department shared the news of this incident through a post on Facebook. Details about this incident have not been shared yet, so keep reading…

Two Dead in Watertown Head on Crash

The drivers of both the vehicles died on the spot and the two injured passengers were taken to a nearby hospital. The Watertown Police Department was dispatched to a two-vehicle accident on Highway 26 after receiving a report of this incident. Both vehicles were in the southbound lanes on the Highway 26 Bypass, north of Highway 19, and the incident occurred when a driver was going the wrong way on Highway 26. Two injured passengers in the other car were hospitalized and are both being treated at Aurora Summit Hospital.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Dodge County Medical Examiner, and Johnson Creek Fire Department reportedly responded to the crash. No information has been shared about the two dead and two injured. The exact reason behind this incident is still unknown and all the details have not been shared yet. In both the vehicles that crashed, there was one person in the first car and three people in the second car. We have mentioned all the available details above in this article. The exact information has not been revealed yet but everything will become clear after a complete investigation. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to get more articles on the latest news topics.