Wayne Evans Cause of Death? Former Welsh Football Player Died From Heart Attack

Recently the news has come on the internet that football player Wayne Evans has passed away recently. He was a former Welsh football player who is no more among his close ones and he breathed last on Sunday at the age of 51. He was a very talented person and the whole football community are in shock as they lost their beloved person.

Wayne Evans was a Welsh professional football player who played as a defender for Walsall and Rochdale in the Football League. Later, he went on to coach youth children, one club being Penn Fusion Soccer Academy in West Chester, Pennsylvania, United States. He stayed for one season before leaving to pursue his coaching profession in Nova Scotia. He was allowed to put on his boots again and was named to the Newtown team for the New Year’s Day match against Welsh Premier League champions The New Saints. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Wayne Evans Cause of Death?

Former Saddlers player Wayne Evans is no longer between us and took his last breath on Sunday, 2 July 2023 when he was 51 years old. His sudden passing news has been confirmed by Martin O'Connor on social media. On the basis of the report, he died due to a heart attack.

Welshman Wayne Duncan Evans was born in Abermule, United Kingdom on 25 August 1971. He was a very amazing person who did great work in his career and he achieved a huge success. He was a beloved person of the family and he will be remembered by his family, friends, and well-wishers. Since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened now many people have expressed their profound condolences to him and paid tribute to him on social media platforms.