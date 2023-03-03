Wayne Shorter Cause of Death? American Jazz Saxophonist Passed Away at 89, Family

The legendary American jazz saxophonist and composer, Wayne Shorter sadly passed away at the age of 89. Wayne was the all-time greater jazz saxophonist in America and was among the genre’s leading risk-takers. Unfortunately, Wayne Shorter took his last breath on Thursday, March 1, 2023, in Los Angeles. Shorter was a well-known player on the music scene in the late 1950s and is acknowledged with affecting much of jazz music in the 20th century. Miles Davis, Carlos Santana, and Herbie Hancock were just a few of the legends the 12-time Grammy winner performed with. Keep reading to know more details here.

At the time of his last, Wayne was surrounded by his family on Thursday. The news of his death was confirmed by his publicist. Since the news of his death was confirmed on social media, his fans and loved ones are paying tribute to him and giving deep condolences to his family members who are passing from a difficult time as they lost their beloved ones. Wayne Shorter’s friend Herbie Hancock took his twitter account to pay him tribute and wrote,” Wayne Shorter, my best friend, left us with courage in his heart, love and compassion for all, and a seeking spirit for the eternal future. He was ready for his rebirth. As it is with every human being, he is irreplaceable”.

Wayne Shorter Cause of Death?

Born as Wayne Shorter on August 25, 1933, in Newark, New Jersey. He joined the Newark Arts High School from where he completed his graduation in 1952. He always loved music and was encouraged by his father to take up the viola as a teenager. His older brother, Alan also played alto saxophone before switching to the trumpet in college.

Wayne performed in Newark with the Nat Phipps Band during his high school years. Shorter served two years in the U.S. Army after earning a degree in music teaching from New York University in 1956. During this time, he briefly collaborated with Horace Silver. He played with Maynard Ferguson after being released from service.

Australian singer, Tal Wilkenfield wrote,” My favorite musician just left this earthly plane. The lessons I learned from @Wayne_Shorter in the time I spent with him are immeasurable & profound. I’ll miss him so much. Sending all my love & blessings to his wife Carolina”. Neither his family nor officials announced the funeral arrangements yet. He will be always remembered by his fans and loved ones. Keep him in your thoughts and prayers.