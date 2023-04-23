Webchutney Co-Founder Sidharth Rao Cause Of Death Explained

With deep sorrow, we are sharing the demise of Siddharth Rao, co-founder and former CEO of WebChutney. At present, he started his venture Punt Partners entrepreneur, Madhu Sudhan in the marketing tech (MarTech) space. Siddharth Rao died at the age of 43 only. As per the official statement released by Punt Partners, he suffered a fatal cardiac arrest on Friday, April, 21 in the evening. He passed away at his home in Karjat, Maharashtra. The family and friends of Rao are devastated by the untimely and unexpected passing away of Rao. Be with us for more info on the founder of WebChutney, a digital advertising agency.

He was the founder of one of India’s first and top digital agencies Webchutney. Rao started Webchutney which is a digital advertising agency at a very young age. He was only 19 years when he started the agency in 1999. He made lots of progress in Webchutney, and take the agency to new heights. He also started Network Play under Webchutney, which in less than three years became the largest brand ad network.

Siddharth Rao Cause Of Death?

The cause of Sidharth Rao’s death has not been officially disclosed. Media reports have not yet confirmed the reason behind his sudden demise. Siddharth Rao, a pioneer and an invaluable part of the Indian marketing community’s digital journey passed away only at the age of 43. Friends and loved ones are shocked by hearing this terrible news. Rao is survived by his parents and wife as per the sources.

The company was later acquired by Dentsu in 2013. He was the CEO of Webchtney, for two decades. Dentsu is a Japanese multinational media network. He was also appointed as head of the India unit of Dentsu in 2021 and was restructuring the global creative network of the company. Webchutney was the most-awarded Indian agency at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in 2019. In 2022, Siddharth launched a new venture in the marketing technology (MarTech) space, called Punt Partners along with serial entrepreneur Madhu Sudan.

The tech world is shocked and shattered by the sudden and unfortunate demise of Rao. As per colleagues, Siddhartha was always full of energy and new creative ideas. He was a hard worker and a great motivator for the team. He took the company to great heights with his passion and sincere work. His family and loved ones are completely shattered by his untimely passing away. He was a huge potential for the tech world as per his known people. Friends and loved ones are posting their heartfelt emotions on the internet and paying tributes to him. Our condolences are also with the great man, who left the world so early. Stay tuned with us for the latest updates.