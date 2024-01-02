West Ashley Accident: Deadly Crash Closes Portion of Savannah Highway

Good day, Today a news has come stating that a fatal collision has resulted in the closure of a section of Savannah Highway in West Ashley. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. On Monday, January 1st, a collision involving three vehicles claimed one life and led to the closure of a segment of Savannah Highway in West Ashley. The Charleston Police Department announced the fatality on social media. The collision occurred at approximately 6:00 p.m. close to the Dobbin Road intersection. Initially, authorities redirected all northbound traffic to return via Main Road, while southbound traffic was diverted through Dobbin Road. Due to the extended road closure, drivers were advised to explore alternative routes.

As of slightly before 7:00 p.m. on Monday, the Charleston Police Department’s Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team was present at the site. While both southbound lanes of Savannah Highway have been restored, the northbound lanes remain obstructed. Over the past few years, there has been a notable surge in the number of fatal car crashes in each state. The United States witnessed a significant increase of over 16% from 2018 to 2022, with fatal car accidents rising from 36,835 in 2018 to 42,795 in 2022. The statistics related to driving under the influence (DUI) are alarming. A significant 35% of all fatal motor vehicle accidents result from impaired driving, contributing to a total of 13,695 fatalities involving intoxicated drivers.

West Ashley Accident

Impaired driving is more prevalent during specific periods. Surprisingly, only 23% of crashes involving drivers with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .01 or higher occurred during the daytime, while 67% of DUI-related collisions transpired at night. Certain regions are more prone to accidents caused by impaired driving. Montana leads the U.S. in DUI-related fatalities, with 51% of fatal accidents in the state attributed to intoxicated driving. The act of speeding not only elevates the likelihood of collisions but also amplifies the risk of severe and fatal injuries.

A considerable 29% of all fatal car accidents stem from drivers exceeding speed limits, contributing to 11,258 fatalities. Similar to drunk driving, speeding is more prevalent in certain states. South Carolina holds the highest risk for speed-related accidents, with 46% of deadly accidents in the state attributed to excessive speed. The use of seatbelts is crucial for saving lives. In instances where drivers and passengers neglect to wear them, the likelihood of fatalities rises. A significant 46% of drivers engaged in fatal collisions were found not wearing seatbelts, and a comparable percentage, 47%, of passengers in fatal crashes were also unrestrained.