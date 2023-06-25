West Bengal’s: Goods Trains Collide in Bankura, 12 Bogies Derailed, Photos and Videos

There is shocking news coming out from Bankura, West Bengal, India where two Goods trains collided. Yes, you heard right two goods trains collided with each other and this news is currently running in the headlines of the news channels. It is shared that a total of 12 boogies derailment in this incident and there is a video also shared of this incident. This news attracts the internets of many people or netizens who are hitting search engine platforms to learn more about this collision incident. Let’s continue this article and discuss in detail the complete information related to this incident, so read wholly.

It is shared that two goods trains and multiple wagons derailed from the track in this collision. This incident happened between the locomotives at Onda station near West Bengal’s Bankura at around 4 am on Sunday 25 June 2023. In the reports, one of the goods trains hit the other goods trains from behind which resulted in causing 12 wagons of the goods trains to derail. This collision incident was so terrible and so many nearby people immediately arrived at the collision scene. Scroll down this page and continue this article to know more about this incident.

West Bengal’s: Goods Trains Collide in Bankura

However, the driver of one of the goods trains sustained minor injuries in this incident and there is no casualties. As per the railway official’s statement, “Both goods trains were empty and the exact reason behind this collision is not disclosed yet. Due to this accident, the train services in the Adra division have been affected.” Now, the Rail authorities are attempting to make the upline as fast as possible as few trains like Purulia Express can move from this section. There is not much information has been shared related to this incident and we will update you soon.

There is a 1 minute 57 seconds video also shared online that went viral within hours. This video is crossing a large number of views on the internet sites and lots of social media users are sharing their reactions to this accident video. Recently, one more train crash occurred in just a month in which three trains crashed involving the Coromandel Express and two other trains. This crash happened in Odisha and at least 275 people died in this crash. Now, one more train crash incident came forward and this two-goods trains collision is making the headlines on the news channels.