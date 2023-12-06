CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Headline

West Central Fresno: 1 Killed in Crash on Highway 99 CCTV Video Footage

1 hour ago
Add Comment
by Shivam Kumar

Reportedly, a tragic crash incident took place in which one individual lost his life occurred on Highway 99 in West central Fresno. There is a video was also shared related to this incident and it is running in the trends of the internet sites. Many are paying attention to this terrible accident and it become a topic of discussion. In this accident, one person lost has passed away. Our sources have gathered all the available details related to this crash incident and we will try to share every single piece of information in this article, so read continuously and completely.

West Central Fresno

According to the reports and news, it was a two-vehicle crash and this incident happened on the morning of Monday 4 December 2023 on Highway 99 near Olive Avenue in west-central Fresno, California, United States. The  California Highway Patrol stated that it occurred at about 02:00 am p the highway. In this accident, one person lost his life but the details of this deceased is not revealed yet. The news of this incident is attracting the attention of the people and netizens. The cases of accidents are increasing day by day in our daily world. Scroll down this page and continue your reading to know more.

West Central Fresno

Furthermore, the exact details and circumstances surrounding the incident have not been disclosed. In this accident, two vehicles met with an accident but the vehicles have not been identified yet. One person was also involved in the incident and died following a crash in west-central Fresno. Details about the victim have not been released and there are no reports that any other people were involved. It is said that one hit the beach divider and the other went off the road and fell into the basin of the pond. The exact reason behind this accident is not clear or shared.

Lots of questions are still unanswered related to this incident and not much detail is emerging about this incident. While the investigation is ongoing and all the circumstances surrounding this incident will be clear after the complete investigation. Reportedly, a video was shared on the internet related to this incident and it is receiving a good response from the social media users. The investigation is underway and everything will be clear after the complete investigation. Our sources are on the way to fetch more details and we will update you after getting any other information. Stay linked with dekhnews.com to get more articles on the latest news topics.

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

top natural male enhancement supplements supplements for erectile dysfunction rite aid medicine to help with premature ejaculation is ginger good for male enhancement what food or vitamins help viagra work best do vitamins help sexual performance will cialis help with premature ejaculation spectrum cbd gummies male enhancement gnc herbal products erectile dysfunction permanent male enhancement surgery usa treat erectile dysfunction st louis brahma male enhancement and poppers cure for erectile dysfunction in quran yerba mate male enhancement lavender essential oils male enhancement male orgasm enhancers topical max spark male enhancement reviews foods and supplements for erectile dysfunction can urologist treat erectile dysfunction kinky kong male enhancement pills ceres garden cbd products does cbd vape work for anxiety cbd cartridge vaping good for anxiety does just cbd gummies get you high tranquil leaf cbd gummies where to buy can combination cbd thc cream for pain get you high do doctors recommend cbd gummies how much cbd gummies to take for pain does cbd gummies contain thc most reliable source of cbd products benefits of cbd oil pills regen cbd gummies for sale cbd rainbow ribbon gummies where do you apply cbd oil for anxiety science cbd gummies for pennis growth cbd gummies how many to take where to buy cbd gummies illinois cbd pain relief arizona cannabis cbd health benefits best hemp gummies for inflammation