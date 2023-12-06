West Central Fresno: 1 Killed in Crash on Highway 99 CCTV Video Footage

Reportedly, a tragic crash incident took place in which one individual lost his life occurred on Highway 99 in West central Fresno. There is a video was also shared related to this incident and it is running in the trends of the internet sites. Many are paying attention to this terrible accident and it become a topic of discussion. In this accident, one person lost has passed away. Our sources have gathered all the available details related to this crash incident and we will try to share every single piece of information in this article, so read continuously and completely.

According to the reports and news, it was a two-vehicle crash and this incident happened on the morning of Monday 4 December 2023 on Highway 99 near Olive Avenue in west-central Fresno, California, United States. The California Highway Patrol stated that it occurred at about 02:00 am p the highway. In this accident, one person lost his life but the details of this deceased is not revealed yet. The news of this incident is attracting the attention of the people and netizens. The cases of accidents are increasing day by day in our daily world. Scroll down this page and continue your reading to know more.

West Central Fresno

Furthermore, the exact details and circumstances surrounding the incident have not been disclosed. In this accident, two vehicles met with an accident but the vehicles have not been identified yet. One person was also involved in the incident and died following a crash in west-central Fresno. Details about the victim have not been released and there are no reports that any other people were involved. It is said that one hit the beach divider and the other went off the road and fell into the basin of the pond. The exact reason behind this accident is not clear or shared.

Lots of questions are still unanswered related to this incident and not much detail is emerging about this incident. While the investigation is ongoing and all the circumstances surrounding this incident will be clear after the complete investigation. Reportedly, a video was shared on the internet related to this incident and it is receiving a good response from the social media users. The investigation is underway and everything will be clear after the complete investigation. Our sources are on the way to fetch more details and we will update you after getting any other information.