West Coast State Highway 69: SH69 Fatal Crash Brings Holiday Road Toll To 10

1 hour ago
by Jatin Chaudhary

Good day, Today a news has come stating that a deadly accident on West Coast State Highway 69 contributes to the holiday road toll, bringing the total fatalities to 10. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. A tragic incident occurred on the West Coast overnight, resulting in the death of an individual and elevating the Christmas holiday road toll to 10. Authorities have verified that the driver did not survive a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 69 between Buller and Inangahua. The road, initially closed after the accident, reopened just before 1 pm, with a cautionary advisory for motorists to exercise extra caution due to ongoing spill cleanup efforts.

The police were alerted to the crash at 12:43 this morning. The road is expected to stay closed for a considerable duration this morning, and motorists are urged to steer clear of the affected area,” stated the spokesperson. The NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi noted that the crash occurred near the Brown Creek Rd intersection, prompting the closure of the highway to traffic. Commuters are advised to find an alternate route for their travels through this area in the morning. At 12:45 am, St John received a notification and dispatched a first response unit along with an operations manager to the location, as reported by a St John spokesperson.

There was one individual involved in the incident who did not need transportation. This fatality brings the official Christmas holiday road toll for the country to 10. The road toll period commenced on December 22 at 4 pm and concludes on January 3 at 6 am. In comparison, last year’s Christmas-New Year road toll reached 21. As per the Ministry of Transport’s most recent data, the provisional road death toll for 2023 stands at 333, with 30 deaths occurring in December. Yesterday, around lunchtime, a fatal two-vehicle collision occurred on State Highway 29, Lower Kaimai.

The crash resulted in one person’s death, another in critical condition, and a third sustaining moderate injuries. Additionally, a section of State Highway 2 in Mount Maunganui was closed for several hours on Thursday due to a truck and car collision, where one person died at the scene. St John transported three patients to Waikato Hospital – one in serious condition and two with moderate injuries. Furthermore, on Wednesday, a woman was discovered deceased following a quad bike crash on Rauparaha St in Marokopa.

