West Delhi: Businessman, Two Minor Sons Die As Car Hits Scooter, Caught on Camera

Today, we will talk about the fatal crash incident that occurred on Tuesday in which a businessman lost his life with his two children. The news of this tragic crash incident is running in the trends of news and social media. It is reported that a total of four people were involved in this accident of which three passed away and this news became a topic of discussion. Lots of people are showing their curiosity to get more details and continuously hitting the online platforms to know more, so we made an article and shared all the available details in this article.

Reportedly, this incident took place at about 1:00 am on the early morning of Tuesday 21 November 2023 in West Delhi’s Rajouri Garden, Delhi, India. In this accident, four people were involved and three of them passed away including a 32-year-old man and his two sons. The deceased and the victims were identified as Dinesh Vasan, his beloved wife Preeti, and his eight-year-old son, eight-month-old infant. All of were belonged to a single family and three of them lost their lives in this accident. The family lived in Uttam Nagar and they faced a fatal accident in which three died after being involved in this accident. Keep Reading…

Businessman, Two Minor Sons Die As Car Hits Scooter

After this incident, there has been an investigation ongoing related to this incident and the authorities continue to understand the exact circumstances surrounding this incident. The family was traveling on their scooter and suddenly a car hit it resulting in this tragic accident. Police received information about this collision at around 1 o’clock on Tuesday night. DCP (West) Vichitra Veer said their investigation revealed that the scooter was hit by a car from behind. Officials are conducting raids to arrest the accused but at present no arrests have been made. Scroll down and continue your reading.

Vasan along with his wife and children had gone to Ramesh Nagar to meet his parents and was returning home late at night. The speeding car hit the family badly and the accused fled from the spot. According to reports, a passerby informed the authorities about the accident. After this accident, the victims remained lying on the road and were immediately taken to the hospital, where the father and son were declared dead. The eight-month-old son died during treatment and the mother is still undergoing treatment. The investigation is ongoing and we will update you soon. Stay connected with dekhnews.com for more articles.