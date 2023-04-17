West Ham Fan Died Gent: 57-year-old Dies After Being Hit By Train in Belgium

Today we are going discuss big news that is coming out from Belgium. This news is viral on all the social media platforms and all the news channels. All peoples are very curious to know full information about this case. Tributes have been pouring in following reports a 57-year-old West Ham fan died after watching David Moyes’ team draw 1-1 with Belgian side Gent in the Europa Conference League. Read further to know more information. A West Ham fan traveling to Belgium for the team’s Europa Conference League match against Gent has died after being hit by a train in what officers described as an “unfortunate accident”.

Emergency services came to the scene and transported the victim to a city hospital. However, sadly, the 57-year-old was later said brought dead by the doctors. The prosecutor’s office in East Flanders told the fan’s death was an ‘unfortunate accident’. Train services in the area were disrupted for hours before normality was fixed around 3 am on Friday. West Ham saw their 100 percent record in the competition eliminated by Gent, with David Moyes admitting that the result was better than his side’s performance. Danny Ings scored the first European goal of his career just before halftime to put the Hammers ahead against the playoff run.

West Ham Fan Died Gent

But Gent, presently fourth in the Belgian first division, balanced in the second half through Hugo Cuypers. And Hein Vanhajbroek’s team could have advanced to next week’s second leg at the London Stadium when Nigerian striker Gift Orban booted the crossbar. Former West Ham midfielder Joe Cole was terrified by the performance and said on BT Sport: “We’re lucky it’s still in our hands. There wasn’t enough intensity in the play. For a lot of these players, it was as close as they will ever come to beating a European award.

Moyes demanded the Hammers have not taken their unfortunate rivals lightly, despite making six changes to their starting line-up with a watch on the Premier League relegation war and the visit of leaders Arsenal on Sunday. The Hammers boss continued after the match, “Overall it was a really tough game, very physical, Gent was very strong and made it very difficult for us.” Gent fans will now prepare to travel to London when the two teams meet next week for the Conference League quarter-final second leg. The tie is at 1-1 with all to play for to make it to the semi-finals.