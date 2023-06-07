West Lakes Shore: Woman Arrested After Three-car Crash CCTV Footage

Today a very big news is coming out this news is viral on all the social media platforms. A woman has been arrested for allegedly failing to stop for police and crashing into other vehicles in Adelaide’s northwest. Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with the entire world get to know about the viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news.

West Lakes Shore

Police said that officers tried to pull over a black Commodore sedan on Bartley Terrace at west lakes shore at about 9:15 am, but the driver allegedly failed to stop. According to police, the car was not pursued by officers. Police allege the commodore was involved in a three-car crash nearby at the intersection of Bartley Terrace and Newcombe Avenue. The female driver of one of the other vehicles sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

The alleged driver of the Commodore, a 37-year-old Brompton woman, sustained minor injuries in the crash. She has been arrested and police expect she will face numerous charges. Bartley Terrace is closed between the two Nambour Crescent intersections while investigations continue.