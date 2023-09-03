West Phoenix Accident: Two Dead, 2 Critical After Crash on Highway West of Saguaro Lake

The deadly accident happened which shook the pillars of the authority. Two people are dead and two others are hurt after a fiery crash late Friday night on the Bush Highway, west of Saguaro Lake. The police authority responded around 11:30 p.m. to an area close to Sheep’s Crossing Recreation Site, about 8 miles southeast of Fort McDowell. They saw that two vehicles were collided with each other with one of them on fire. Investigators are finding the cause of the accident which led to the crash. Let’s continue to read the whole article for not to miss a single information related to the incident.

Drivers died on the scene, while the passenger was taken away from the car and quickly shifted to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. Any other information related to this head-on crash has not been revealed by the authorities. The cause of the accident is still under investigation. Identities of the victim were yet not revealed in public and an investigation was under progress to find the cause of the accident. Both the vehicles were on fire at the moment they both collided, and because of that both car drivers died on the spot of the accident. Scroll down for more details related to this incident.

West Phoenix Accident

The two passengers were saved by a retired firefighter who was near the accident site. He used a hammer to break the glass and open the window to save the passengers who were trapped in the car. While both vehicles are on fire, he uses a towel to put out the flames to save lives. Because of his hard work, two passengers were taken away from the car. But both of them are in serious condition. They are taken to the nearest health facility for their treatment. Continue to read the whole article for not to miss any details.

The news of a fatal crash on the highway west of Saguaro Lake has shocked the local authority. Many people expressed their condolences to the families of the victims and their concerns over the safety of the road. This tragic accident serves as a reminder of the importance of safe driving. Drivers are encouraged to always obey traffic rules and regulations, wear seat belts, and avoid distracted driving. So follow the traffic rules while you are driving on the roads. Stay with our site to get information related to the latest news daily.