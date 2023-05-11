West Virginia: Three Arrested After Twins Kept In ‘Hell-on-Earth’ Conditions By Parents

A very heinous act was seen in Ripley, West Virginia. Three people from West Virginia allegedly locked up 2-year-old twins. Such cases make the heart tremble. This news is going viral on social media and getting a lot of attention on social media. All the accused have been arrested. All the accused are from West Virginia. The trio accused looked up 2 years old twins in bad condition. This news is on every news channel headline. This news is making a huge controversy. People are outraged and want strict action. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news so continue with this page till the end and read the full article.

According to the sources, the trio accused has been taken into custody their name is Michael Gillenwater, Lylee Gillenwater, and Brian Casto. The accused Michael Gillenwater is the husband of Lylee Gillenwater and Lylee Gillenwater’s boyfriend is Brian Casto. The trio locked up the twins in a very soiled condition type of bedroom. Further, the trio left one child on death’s door. The trio was torturing twins for the past few days. All information was released by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Currently, the three accused have been arrested.

Three Arrested After Twins Kept

According to the sources, the officers get this information on Monday, May 8, 2023. They reached the twin’s apartment room where the twins were found in critical condition. One of the twins had complete renal failure and an unresponsive condition. Even one child lost consciousness. Basically, both twins were locked up at the door of death type of condition. Both twins were locked up in their apartment room. After, reading this news people are furious and want strict action against the trio. Police are still investigating this case.

As per Sheriff reports, the twins were locked up for the past six weeks at a time and they were found in a state of hunger and dryness. After, reading this news Mellinger said ” I think animals will take better care of children than parents. Further, the trio accused was living together in this home. The police sent one child to Children’s Hospital after being found in a bad and dehydrated condition. The child’s treatment is ongoing at Morgantown’s Ruby Memorial Hospital. Further, police added that it is not confirmed whether the child will survive or not. Moreover, it is still unknown the relationship of the twins with the trio. The trio has been facing many charges. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update on the same site.