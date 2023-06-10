Whangārei Accident: One Dead, 2 Hospitalised After Two-car Crash CCTV Footage

A shocking piece of news related to a terrible crash is coming forward. It is said that this crash incident was so awful. Yes, you heard right this crash incident is now making the headlines of the news channels and rapidly circulating on various social media pages. In this crash incident, one died and two were injured. This news attracts the interest of many who are hitting the search engine to know more. Let us know every piece of information related to this crash incident and also talk more in this article, so read wholly and completely.

As per the exclusive news and information, this crash incident took place on State Highway 1 near Mata and occurred as a collision of two cars. One person passed away at the incident scene and two people were injured. The injured two were immediately admitted to the hospital where one is critically injured and the other is injured seriously. Police reported this crash at about 07:10 pm and they arrived at the incident scene. It is shared that the police and paramedics reached the incident place and began the rescue operation. Currently, not much information has been shared yet and not much information is coming forward related to this crash incident.

Whangārei Accident

In a police report, it is stated that “State Highway 1 is expected to remain closed for several hours.” The statement continues “Southbound traffic is being diverted at Springfield Road, and northbound traffic at Salmon Road after this crash incident. This incident happened on Friday night 9 June 2023 at about 7:10 pm on State Highway 1 located near Mata, south of Whangarei. In this terrible crash incident, three people were involved (one died at the incident scene and two were injured). The injured are currently getting treatment for thier injuries

The police shared the above statement at around 08:30 on the day when this crash incident happened. Some pictures of this crash have been shared on some posts on Twitter. Currently, the dead and the injured people were not identified and the police are continuing thier investigation. The exact reason behind this crash is still unknown and nothing has been cleared related to this crash. The investigation is ongoing and we will update our article after getting more information related to this crash. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to read more articles on the latest news topics of the daily world.