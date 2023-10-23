What are Your Favourite TV Celebs Promoting on Social Media?

In some ways, TV celebrities and actors in India are more popular than film stars. It’s probably because the audience spends some time watching them every day, as compared to in a movie maybe once or twice a year. With reality shows like ‘Bigg Boss’ and ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, TV personalities seem to bridge the gap between them and their audience even more.

Almost all these TV celebs are on social media, interacting more and more directly with their fans and increasing their follower count. But social media also provides them opportunities to become true influencers, and most TV celebs cash in on this opportunity by promoting various products in paid partnerships. So what are some of the most popular TV celebs promoting on their social media? Let’s find out!

Nakuul Mehta – Keeping in line with his “family man” TV image, Nakuul Mehta (the guy who plays the most loved male leads on TV ) promotes or advertises brands such as Pampers and Phool (handcrafted, all-natural incense). While he doesn’t do many paid partnerships, Nakuul can be depended upon for only promoting brands and products that are ethical and good. Niti Taylor – TV’s favourite girl-next-door Niti Taylor (recently back to the screens with fresh new episodes of ‘Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan’) has, on her Instagram, promoted Subway India, Simple Skincare, and Fairplay (among other brands). Her choice of ads reflects her young, vibrant vibe – Subway is the cool way of eating sandwiches; Simple Skincare targets the young generation of skincare enthusiasts; and Fairplay is a fun new sports betting site. Parth Samthaan – Niti Taylor’s onscreen partner Parth Samthaan is seeing a major spike in popularity again as new episodes of KYY are back. Parth, like Niti, advertises fun and young brands like Garnier Bright Vitamin C Serum. One of his main promotions is a paid partnership with Stake Casino. Stake Casino is India’s first crypto casino, but they don’t have an app yet (there’s a mobile site, though). We would like to take a moment to deviate from the topic at hand and advise readers to always compare betting sites and casino apps before signing up on any one (just because their favourite celeb is promoting it). Shweta Tiwari – TV’s favourite mom Shweta Tiwari has a pretty strong paid ads game. She promotes a lot of good, dependable brands and exciting products. Some of them are Dyson Airwrap, Orra Diamond Jewelry, Ambipur, and Slurrp Farm. Again, Tiwari chooses to promote products that she can justify purchasing for herself and her family. This makes followers trust her recommendations.

Karanvir Bohra – The villain we all love, Karanvir Bohra is back with his iconic show ‘Saubhagyawati Bhava’ (we’ve all seen those “green flag” reels, haven’t we!). He is ever so popular on Instagram, and while he doesn’t do many paid partnerships, one of his most creative-looking ads is for Osoaa Matrix Hydro Whey Powder (it’s a vegan protein supplement). Since Bohra is currently rocking a very fit figure, his recommendation is worth checking out.