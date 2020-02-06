What carrier you should opt after completing 12th in 2020?

Picking the right course and college is a very important decision for a Class 12 student because the right choice will lead to a rewarding career. Students today have far more options available as compared to the ones a few years back.
Engineering
Engineering involves terms like maintain, design, invent, build, process, improve, system, material, devices, and the machine. There is a lot of chances for a good career in engineering with Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics streams.
- Electronics Engineering
- Aeronautical Engineering
- Agricultural Computer Science and Engineering
- Civil Engineering
- Mechanical Engineering
- Electronics & Communication Engineering
- Biotechnology
- Electrical & Engineering
- Petroleum Engineering
- Food Technology
- Textile Engineering
- Chemical Engineering
Course Type: Diploma/Degree
Duration: 3 Years/4 Years
Salary: 2.5-3.5 lakh per Annum (for freshers)
12th Stream: Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics
Career Interest: IT, Computer, Civil, Construction, Mechanical fields, Electrical & Electronics Fields, Bio-research & Technology, Aerospace and Aeronautics, Crop and Agriculture, Food processing, Textile
Management
Management is one of the highly job oriented career field. It is one of the most popular field among students. Management involves the maintenance of overall functioning and administration of an organization. The management field provides a responsible, challenging and respectful position to an aspirant who wants to work in the corporate environment. It has various disciplines & specializations and has the opportunity for global employment.
- BBA – Bachelor of Business Administration
- MBA – Master of Business Administration
- Marketing Management
- Finance Management
- Human Resource Management
- International Business Management
- Operation Management
- Event Management
- Retail Management
Course Type: Degree
Duration: 3 Years
Salary: around 2-4 lakh per Annum (for fresher)
Career Interest: Business
12th Stream: Science, Commerce, Arts/Humanities
Medical
The medical field is one of the respectable, challenging, responsible, top paid and highly job oriented fields in India. Often, the main motive of most of the students behind choosing Biology after 10th standard is to become a well-qualified Doctor; but this field offers a vast number of career opportunities other than MBBS Doctor. The major working areas in the medical fields are healthcare industries, pharmaceutical industries, hospitals, and research laboratories.
- MBBS – Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery
- BDS – Bachelor of Dental Surgery
- BAMS – Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery
- BHMS – Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery
- BUMS – Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery
- Nursing
- Physiotherapy
- Occupational Therapy
- Medical Lab Technician
Course Type: Degree
Duration: 3- 5.5 Years
Salary: around 4-8 lakh per Annum (for fresher)
Career Interest: Science, Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Medical care
12th Stream: Physics, Chemistry, Biology
Science
The most popular career fields for the science students have already been mentioned above, but here we are also listing some other popular fields for science students.
- B.Sc, B.Sc (Hons)
- Pharmacy
- Naturopathy & Yogic Science
- Dairy Technology
- Biotechnology
- BCA
Course Type: Degree
Duration: 3 Years
Salary: around 2-3 lakh per Annum (for fresher)
Career Interest: Science, Pharmacy, Computer
12th Stream: Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics/Biology
Commerce
Commerce is an essential part of the business that covers the economical part of the social, legal, technological and political aspects. It involves the activities of exchange the goods, money, and services between the companies and persons. It has a few fields of specializations but very demanding and challenging. Commerce is a gateway for the finance and accounts world for all corporate sectors. The CA, CFA, and CS are the professional job oriented courses after 12th (Commerce).
- B.Com
- CA (Chartered Accountant)
- CS (Company Secretary)
Course Type: Degree
Duration: 3 Years
Salary: around 1.5-2.5 lakh per Annum (for fresher)
Career Interest: Accounting & Finance, Business & finance
12th Stream: Commerce [or] Science
Arts & Humanities
The art & humanities carry a range of various courses. This field provides a lot of career-oriented courses like the computer, management, and law. The movie, media, animation, cultural art, choreography, painting, photography, and cooking are some of the best options that a student can choose after class 12th.
Course Type: Diploma/Degree
Duration: 1 Year/ 3 Years
Salary: around 2-3 lakh per Annum (for fresher)
Career Interest: Communication, Journalism, Hospitality & service, Computer & multimedia, Law & legal aspects
Wish you all the best for your future!