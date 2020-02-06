What carrier you should opt after completing 12th in 2020?

Picking the right course and college is a very important decision for a Class 12 student because the right choice will lead to a rewarding career. Students today have far more options available as compared to the ones a few years back.

Engineering

Engineering involves terms like maintain, design, invent, build, process, improve, system, material, devices, and the machine. There is a lot of chances for a good career in engineering with Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics streams.

Electronics Engineering

Aeronautical Engineering

Agricultural Computer Science and Engineering

Civil Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Electronics & Communication Engineering

Biotechnology

Electrical & Engineering

Petroleum Engineering

Food Technology

Textile Engineering

Chemical Engineering

Course Type: Diploma/Degree

Duration: 3 Years/4 Years

Salary: 2.5-3.5 lakh per Annum (for freshers)

12th Stream: Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics

Career Interest: IT, Computer, Civil, Construction, Mechanical fields, Electrical & Electronics Fields, Bio-research & Technology, Aerospace and Aeronautics, Crop and Agriculture, Food processing, Textile

Management

Management is one of the highly job oriented career field. It is one of the most popular field among students. Management involves the maintenance of overall functioning and administration of an organization. The management field provides a responsible, challenging and respectful position to an aspirant who wants to work in the corporate environment. It has various disciplines & specializations and has the opportunity for global employment.

BBA – Bachelor of Business Administration

MBA – Master of Business Administration

Marketing Management

Finance Management

Human Resource Management

International Business Management

Operation Management

Event Management

Retail Management

Course Type: Degree

Duration: 3 Years

Salary: around 2-4 lakh per Annum (for fresher)

Career Interest: Business

12th Stream: Science, Commerce, Arts/Humanities

Medical

The medical field is one of the respectable, challenging, responsible, top paid and highly job oriented fields in India. Often, the main motive of most of the students behind choosing Biology after 10th standard is to become a well-qualified Doctor; but this field offers a vast number of career opportunities other than MBBS Doctor. The major working areas in the medical fields are healthcare industries, pharmaceutical industries, hospitals, and research laboratories.

MBBS – Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery

BDS – Bachelor of Dental Surgery

BAMS – Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery

BHMS – Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery

BUMS – Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery

Nursing

Physiotherapy

Occupational Therapy

Medical Lab Technician

Course Type: Degree

Duration: 3- 5.5 Years

Salary: around 4-8 lakh per Annum (for fresher)

Career Interest: Science, Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Medical care

12th Stream: Physics, Chemistry, Biology

Science

The most popular career fields for the science students have already been mentioned above, but here we are also listing some other popular fields for science students.

B.Sc, B.Sc (Hons)

Pharmacy

Naturopathy & Yogic Science

Dairy Technology

Biotechnology

BCA

Course Type: Degree

Duration: 3 Years

Salary: around 2-3 lakh per Annum (for fresher)

Career Interest: Science, Pharmacy, Computer

12th Stream: Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics/Biology

Commerce

Commerce is an essential part of the business that covers the economical part of the social, legal, technological and political aspects. It involves the activities of exchange the goods, money, and services between the companies and persons. It has a few fields of specializations but very demanding and challenging. Commerce is a gateway for the finance and accounts world for all corporate sectors. The CA, CFA, and CS are the professional job oriented courses after 12th (Commerce).

B.Com

CA (Chartered Accountant)

CS (Company Secretary)

Course Type: Degree

Duration: 3 Years

Salary: around 1.5-2.5 lakh per Annum (for fresher)

Career Interest: Accounting & Finance, Business & finance

12th Stream: Commerce [or] Science

Arts & Humanities

The art & humanities carry a range of various courses. This field provides a lot of career-oriented courses like the computer, management, and law. The movie, media, animation, cultural art, choreography, painting, photography, and cooking are some of the best options that a student can choose after class 12th.

Course Type: Diploma/Degree

Duration: 1 Year/ 3 Years

Salary: around 2-3 lakh per Annum (for fresher)

Career Interest: Communication, Journalism, Hospitality & service, Computer & multimedia, Law & legal aspects

Wish you all the best for your future!