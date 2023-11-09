What Did Austin Prather Do? Detectives Talk With Suspect Following Triple Shooting

The relief news is coming for the nation that the triple shooting suspect has been identified by the authorities. The recent news is coming that the triple shooting suspect is identified in Pulaski County Kentucky. The shooting cases are rapidly increasing day by day in the United States of America. The people of the United States of America are looking in fear after the triple shooting. The recent news of the tripe shooting suspect is on the top of the social media headlines and circulating over the internet. Rumors are coming that Austin Prather was involved in the triple shooting. If you want to know the completed information go through the page and read the full article. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, double murder suspect Austin Prather was taken into custody in Indiana. As per the Sheriff’s Office reports, on Tuesday night three people were discovered in the Science Hill area of Pulaski County. People are hugely searching about Austin Prather in detail which we will try to give you in the next section. As we earlier mentioned Austin Prather is described as the main suspect of the triple shooting. The young boy Austin Prather is facing legal trouble after committing a big crime. Swipe up the page to know more.

What Did Austin Prather Do?

Further, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a triple shooting around 11:47 p.m. on Raleigh Road. The officer found the dead body of 67 year old whose name was Ardyth Prather Jr. who was known as “Ray”. He was shot dead. In addition, the wife of Ardyth Prather Jr., 65, was also found in the incident place who was shot and stabbed but she was still alive. Ardyth Prather Jr.’s wife’s name is Joann Prather. Immendentily, the woman was rushed to the Somerset-Pulaski County EMS. The health condition details of Joann Prather are unknown at this time.

After that another victim was identified as Ardyth Prather III who was 43 years old at the time of his passing. The suspect was run from the incident place in a brown 2013 Jeep Wrangler. The culprit is identified as Austin Prather who is currently 20 years old. The 20-year-old boy Austin Prather is dangerous. As per the police report, the 20-year-old boy Austin Prather shot dead two people in Pulaski County. The sad thing is that the culprit is the grandson of the victims. The exact details of the incident in unknown. If we get any other information we will update you on the same site.