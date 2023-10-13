What did Mostafa Ezzo Do? Air Canada Pilot Suspended For anti-Israel Posts

Mostafa Ezzo, an Air Canada pilot, found himself at the center of a controversy that led to his suspension from duty after receiving complaints from his Instagram followers regarding his contentious remarks concerning Israel during the Israel-Hamas conflict. Air Canada officially announced the pilot’s suspension on October 9, in response to the public outcry regarding Ezzo’s statements. Reports indicated that Ezzo had been sharing images of himself wearing pro-Palestine colors while in his Air Canada pilot uniform, causing significant concerns within the company and the public. Despite being temporarily removed from active duty, Mostafa Ezzo remains an employee of Air Canada.





The airline confirmed this suspension in an official statement, demonstrating its commitment to addressing the situation. Ezzo’s social media accounts have since been removed, suggesting an effort to contain the fallout from the controversy. As the situation continues to develop, public attention remains on both Ezzo’s actions and the airline’s response to the matter. Mostafa Ezzo, a First Officer for Air Canada responsible for B787 flights based in Montreal, became embroiled in a controversy due to his Instagram activities that prominently featured his strong stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict. On his official Instagram account, Ezzo shared a multitude of posts expressing solidarity with the Palestinian cause, including images from the Montreal All Out for Palestine protest by the Palestine youth movement, which prominently featured Palestinian flags and a “Free Palestine” sticker.

What did Mostafa Ezzo Do?

Through a series of Instagram stories, Ezzo showcased his active involvement in pro-Palestine rallies, often incorporating slogans critical of Israel. One particularly contentious post showed Ezzo wearing a pro-Palestine keffiyeh while dressed in his Air Canada uniform, raising concerns about the blending of personal beliefs with his professional identity. Furthermore, he shared an image holding a sign with an Israel flag in a trash can alongside the text “Keep the world clean,” and included slogans characterizing Israel as a “Terrorist State” and drawing comparisons between Israel and Hitler. As Ezzo’s Instagram activities gained widespread attention among his followers, a substantial number of individuals expressed their concerns to Air Canada via social media, conveying discomfort with the idea of Ezzo holding a position of authority.



Collectively, their voices called for Ezzo’s removal from his role, citing safety concerns and expressing reluctance to fly under his command. Following this public outcry, Ezzo’s Instagram account was subsequently removed from the platform. In response to the surge of complaints, Air Canada took swift and significant action regarding the situation involving Mostafa Ezzo. One of the key factors leading to Ezzo’s suspension was the circulation of photos showing him in Air Canada uniform while adorned in Palestinian colors, a move that generated widespread criticism and apprehension.



Air Canada’s spokesperson, Peter Fitzpatrick, emphasized the airline’s decision, making it clear that Ezzo’s personal opinions and social media posts did not reflect Air Canada’s official stance. Fitzpatrick clarified that Ezzo was never authorized to publicly represent the airline, especially considering the controversial content he shared on social media platforms.



On October 11, the airline reinforced its position, confirming through a tweet that Ezzo had been taken out of service starting from October 9. Air Canada reiterated its unwavering commitment to addressing the matter with the utmost seriousness, and it strongly condemned all forms of violence. The airline’s prompt response underscored its dedication to upholding its values and ensuring that its employees’ behavior aligns with its established principles and standards.