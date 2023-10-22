Headline

What Happend to Ramón Ángel Abregú? 70-Year-Old Killer Of Pregnant Wife Emerges From Rainforest

45 mins ago
by Bhawna Yadav

In this article, we are going to talk about Ramon Angel Abregu. Recent details are coming that the 70-year-old killer of his pregnant wife emerges from the Rainforest 22 years after Escaping jail. Currently, this news is at the top of the social media headlines and attracting the attention of the viewers. We will try to give you every single piece of news of Ramón Ángel Abregú. Recently, this news has gone viral on the internet and getting a lot of attention. Ramón Ángel Abregú was found guilty of killing his own pregnant wife. If you are interested to know this news in detail, go through the page and read the full article. Let’s discuss this in detail.

What Happend to Ramón Ángel Abregú

According to the sources, a prisoner is caught after a long time in the Argentine rainforest. The 70-year-old killer Ramón Ángel Abregú escaped from the jail. He was found guilty of killing his wife. As per the sources, a 70-year-old killer whose name is identified as Ramón Ángel Abregú has re-emerged from the rainforest. He was in the Argentine rainforest for almost 22 years. He was hiding in this place after escaping from the jail. Swipe up the page to know more in detail.

What Happend to Ramón Ángel Abregú?

Furthermore, the 70-year-old killer Ramón Ángel Abregú was living in the Argentinian rainforest after escaping from the prison in 2001. This name has once again surfaced in the internet headlines. Now, he appeared because his crime’s statute of limitations ran out. He was waiting for his crime’s statute of limitations to end. Currently, this news is causing a huge controversy and his sudden return is making people shocked. As we earlier mentioned the 70-year-old killer Ramón Ángel Abregú has appeared after escaping from jail. The killer Ramón Ángel Abregú escaped from jail in 2001, just after he was sentenced to 20 years for killing his own pregnant wife.

The reports said that he killed his wife with a caliber gun at his house. His wife’s name was Eva Falcon who was 7 months pregnant at the time of her death. The woman Eva succeeded in escaping from her house but sadly she was found and killed by her husband Ramón Ángel Abregú. This incident happened on January 23, 2000.  After that Ramón Ángel Abregú received 20 years in prison. The killer Ramón Ángel Abregú succeeded in escaping from the jail and then he hid in a truck. The man spent over 22 years in the forest of Chaco Salteno. Ramón Ángel Abregú is coming out on Wednesday. If we get any details we will update you on the same site.

