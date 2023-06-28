What Happened Bobby Osborne? Bluegrass Musician Passed Away at 91, Obituary

Here we are sharing a piece of heartbreaking news with you that Bobby Osborne has passed away recently. He was a well-known American musician who is no longer among us and took his last breath on Tuesday at the age of 91. It is very shocking news for the musician community as they lost their beloved person and currently, the whole community mourning his death. Now lots of people are searching for his name on the internet as they are very curious to know about Bobby Osborne and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Bobby Van Osborne was a renowned and talented Amerian Bluegrass performer who was a co-founder of the Osborne Brothers. He was also a significant member of the Grand Ole Opry and the International Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame. He was a part of the United States Marine Corps and achieved a Purple Heart for his service in 1953. He released several recordings since the 1950s. The Osborne Brothers’ recording of Rocky Top and Kentucky was named the official state song of Tennessee and Kentucky. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

What Happened Bobby Osborne?

Bluegrass Legend Bobby Osborne is no longer among his close ones and breathed last on Tuesday, 27 June 2023 when he was 91 years old. His passing news has been confirmed by a Stoney Creek Bluegrass Band on Social media. Now lots of people are very shocked and many people are very curious to know about his cause of death. As per the report, he died at the hospital in Gallatin, Tennessee. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

But there is no information about his cause of death as it has been not disclosed yet. It is believed that he died due to old age. As far as we know he was born on 7 December 1931 in Hyden, Kentucky, United States. He did great work and achieved huge success due to his best work and he will be always missed by his close ones. Since his passing news went out many people are very shocked. They expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on social media platforms. May Bobby's soul rest in peace.