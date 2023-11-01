What Happened Cindy Rodriguez-Singh? Missing Boy’s Mother Indicted on Capital Murder Charge

Currently, the breaking news is coming that a mother found guilty of killing a disabled Texas boy. In this report, we will give you the details of Cindy Rodriguez. People are coming on the internet and showing their interest to know about Cindy Rodriguez. Currently, this name is at the top of the social media and circulating over the internet. As per the sources, a mother is found guilty of killing her son. This news left the whole nation shocked after being uploaded on social media. People have many quarries regarding this news. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, a mother was found guilty of killing her son. The suspect name is identified as Cindy Rodriguez-Singh. She has been charged with murder for killing her son. The Texas woman’s son was a disabled son. The Texas woman was stuck in legal trouble after killing her son. The son’s name was identified as Noele Rodriguez-Alvarez. Recently, this news has gone viral on the internet and gained a lot of attention from the viewers. People want to know the reason behind this big crime. Before committing this big crime, the woman fled to India. Read more in the next section.

What Happened Cindy Rodriguez-Singh?

Further, the woman is charged with two counts. As per the Tarrant County statement on October 30, 2023, the Texas woman is charged with two counts of murder. The mother is facing a total of four charges in relation missing 6-year-old son who was found dead. The disabled boy was only 6 years old at the time of his passing. The 6-year-old boy Noel was gone missing. The mother of 6 years old Cindy Rodriguez-Singh found the main suspect in this case. The boy was last seen in October 2022. The boy was declared dead after all possibilities, said Spencer. But as per police statement. The boy was murdered.

Moreover, the woman whose name identified as Cindy Rodriguez-Singh left Texas for Indian. This happened after her disabled 6-year-old son went missing. After that she created a many fake stories to describe her son’s disappearance. Now, she is facing legal charges. The woman Cindy Rodriguez-Singh is a 38-year-old mother of Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez. The woman is charged with one count of abandoning a child, one count of capital murder and two counts of hurting to a child. The woman is a native of Fort Worth. The authorities are working on this case and the investigation is still ongoing. If we get any other information we will update you on the same site.