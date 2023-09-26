What Happened Sam Knight? Sam Knight Jigsaw Jumps Founder Passed Away, Obituary

The visionary behind Australian cycling brand Jigsaw Jumps, Sam Knight was born on the 11th of August, 1980, in the small town of Warburton in Victoria, Australia. Sam’s journey as Jigsaw Jumps’ founder began during the coronavirus pandemic. In a time of lockdown, when people were looking for fun and exercise, he set out on a mission. It all began in July of 2020 when he built his very first ‘backyard’ prototype. This moment marked a turning point in Sam’s life, bringing one of the many ideas he had in his head to life. Swipe to know more details related to the cause of his death.

Sam Knight, one of the biggest names in the Warby mountain biking world, passed away unexpectedly last Friday. We don't know what caused his death yet, but we'll let you know as soon as we know more about it. His friends and family shared the news on social media, and it's clear that he was a huge part of this community. He was so passionate about mountain biking, and his skills and dedication to making bike jumps were second to none. His legacy will live on for generations to come.