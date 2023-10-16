What Happened to Aaliyah Cosby’s New Beau? ‘Love is Blind’ Season 5 Star Drops Engagement Hints After Netflix Show

In this article, we are going to talk about Aaliyah Cosby, Currently, this name is at the top of the social media headlines. Netezins are coming and searching for Aaliyah Cosby and her new beau. The details are coming that the “Love is Blind” Season 5 star drops engagement hints for her fans. People are massively searching for Aaliyah Cosby. We will try to give you every single piece of details of Aaliyan Cosby. If you want to the complete information regarding this news go through the page and read the full article. Let’s discuss this in detail. Keep reading.

According to the sources, Aaliyah Cosby gave hints about her engagement after the Netflix show “Love is Blind”. The moment she shared her engagement news on the internet it went viral a just few times. People are very curious to know about her new beau. People have many quarries regarding this news. Aaliyah Cosby is also a famous singer and songwriter. As per the local reports, the star Aaliyah Cosby revealed her mystery boyfriend on her social media page. But at this time her boyfriend’s name is unknown. She has appeared in the Netflix dating show “Love Blins” Season 5. Swipe up the page to know more in detail.

What Happened to Aaliyah Cosby’s New Beau?

A video was shared by Aaliyah Cosby on her social media page which revealed her boyfriend. The video is circulating over the internet. Her fans want to know about her boyfriend’s identity. The ICU travel nurse Aaliyah Cosby’s video is becoming a main topic on the internet for discussion. On October 5, the ICU travel nurse Aaliyah Cosby shared a video. The video shows that she is with a guy in the car. The guy’s name has not been shared yet. More information is mentioned in the next section. Keep reading.

The video is available on various social media including Aaliyah Cosby's social media. The video captioned is mentioned as "My King". The viral video of Aaliyah Cosby shows that she holding hand an unknown guy's hand. The couple are kissing each other. They also take their photo together. Aaliyah Cosby's hashtag "What real love looks like" reveals that she is in a relationship. One more video is shared by the star Aaliyah Cosby on her Instagram page. Aaliyah Cosby gave the answer to her fan who commented on the video about her relationship. A user commented "I hope y'all get that "Awww Girl I doubt it… we may be too real for these networks never know tho".