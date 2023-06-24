What Happened to Adam Rich? ‘Eight is Enough’ Star’s Body Found in LA Home

In this article, we are going to talk about the death theory of Adam Rich who was discovered dead in his LA home. He passed away on 7 January 2023 and now it is coming out that his death cause has been confirmed. Yes, you heard right his his death cause has been revealed and this news is currently running in the trends of the internet or social media platforms. Lots of his fans and loved ones are now curious to know more about his death, so let us continue this article and know what happened to him and also talk more about himself.

According to the reports, he died due to an accidental fentanyl overdose in January. In the LA County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s autopsy report, he had non-toxic levels of alcohol and the generic version of Ativan, called lorazepam, in his system. Yes, you heard right it is shared that he died from an overdose of fentanyl. Recently, lots of rumors were shared that explain the cause of his death but nothing has been confirmed by his family members or anyone of his loved ones. Now, it is clear that he died due to an accidental fentanyl overdose and we will update our article after fetching more details.

What Happened to Adam Rich?

He was discovered dead at his home on 7 January 2023 and he was 54 years old at the time of his death, Recently, the exact cause of his death was not revealed but in June 2023, it is shared in the reports that he passed away due to accidental fentanyl overdose. Police began an investigation when they found him dead at his home but the police stated recently that the authorities found white powder upon their arrival, it is suspected that he may have overdosed. Police also confirmed that there is no foul play involved in his death incident.

He was born on 7 January 2023 in New York City, United States, and his life expanded to 7 January 2023. He was an American actor and he was famous for playing his portrayal of Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son on the television series Eight Is Enough. He carries a large number of fans around the world who expressed their sorrows for his loss.