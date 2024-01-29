What Happened to Ai Yazawa? What Disease Does Ai Yazawa Have? illness and Health

Ai Yazawa has been getting huge attention for the last few days and many questions related to her health have surfaced over the internet sites. It is emerging that she had to stop her work because of her illness in 2009 and the topic of her illness is again making buzz among people over the last few times. She is a famous manga artist and she won the hearts of many through her talent. Several rumors also began to circulate on social media and it became a topic of discussion, so we made an article and shared every single piece of information related to this topic.

Details about Ai Yazawa’s health are limited and have not been fully shared yet. According to sources, she had to stop working on her series “Nana” due to illness in 2009. When the news of her illness spread out, people thought it might be something serious like an autoimmune disease because she didn’t share the excat details related to her illness. In 2010, she came back after the treatment but she hasn’t said if she’ll continue “Nana.” However, she released a short chapter in 2013, and she worked on other projects like a calendar and a magazine cover. Scroll down this page and read on…

What Happened to Ai Yazawa?

When Yazawa made her come back to her work as a manga author after her treatment, she talked about “Nana” again, but in a recent interview, she said she won’t continue the series and this highlights her name and it is the reason why her name is getting popularity for the last few days. There is a question also raised related to her health and illness. The exact details of her illness are still unknown, but reportedly it’s autoimmune or severe. It is also reported that she is still admired for her stylish characters and storylines. Keep continuing your reading…

If we talk about herself, Ai Yazawa was born on 7 March 1967 in Amagasaki, Hyogo, Japan. She is a Japanese manga author famous for her successful mangas including Tenshi Nanka Ja Nai, Neighborhood Story, Paradise Kiss, and Nana. Her best-selling manga series was Nana which helped to make her name worldwide. She studied at Osaka Mode Gakuen. She also gives her voice to an animated rendition of herself that made a cameo appearance in the final episode of the Neighborhood Story anime.