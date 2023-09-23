What Happened to Aleksej Pokusevski? OKC Thunder Forward Aleksej Pokusevski Ruled Out for Six to Eight Weeks

Aleksej Pokusevski is a Serbian professional basketball player. Currenlty, he found himself in the social media controversy after getting injured. Rumors are coming that Aleksej Pokusevski was injured. In this article, we will give you information regarding Aleksej Pokusevski’s injury. His fans are very curious to know his 2023 health update. Recently the news has gone viral over the internet and with that entire world gets to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Let’s discuss this news in detail.

According to the sources, rumors are coming that Aleksej Pokusevski was injured. People show their interest to know about him. Currently, netizens are hitting the search engine with questions regarding Aleksej Pokusevski. Before talking about his injury update let’s take a look at his profile. Aleksej Pokusevski is a Serbian professional basketball player for the Oklahoma City Thunder of the National Basketball Association. Born on December 26, 2001. He grew up in Belgrade. Not only this, he was a youth player for the Greek club, Olympiacos. At the age of 17, he became the first youngest EuroLeague player in club history. Scroll down the page to learn more.

What Happened to Aleksej Pokusevski?

Aleksej Pokusevski’s recent injury will cause him to miss precious developmental time this summer. Now, the questions that have been raised that how he was injured. After the investigation, it was found that Aleksej Pokusevski was hurt by a small right humerus feature. He was injured during an off-season workout. The harm is the second rupture the third-year along has suffered in the past seven months and is likely to lapse his developmental revolution to some degree. Further, on March 15, he made his overcome after getting injured in December. His injury news was first shared by the Oklahoma City Thunder. Keep reading.

Currently, the basketball player Aleksej Pokusevski is facing challenges after suffering from injuries. During his workout, he suffered a sprained ankle. As p[er his medical reports, he has suggested for six-week bed rest. His recent injury is making his career down and people are expressing grief for his injuries. This is not the first time he has been injured. Due to a small right humerus fracture, he missed the prestigious FIBA World Cup in 2023. His fans are feeling his absence in the world of basketball. People are praying for his fast recovery.