What Happened to Alex Lewis Marsh? Michigan Man Pleads No Contest After Killing His 6-month-old Daughter

Here, we are going to talk about Alex Lewis Marsh who is gathering a lot of attention and popularity on the internet and social media pages. It is coming forward that he pleads no contest after killing his 6-month-old daughter during his live video while playing video games. He killed his daughter and alleged murder charges and many are hitting the engines to know more about this topic. So, our sources have gathered and fetched a lot of details related to this incident in this article. Let’s continue your reading and here, we shared all the fetched details in this article.

According to the exclusive reports and sources, Alex Lewis Marsh is a 20-year-old Michigan man who has pleaded no contest after has killed his daughter. Yes, you heard right he killed his 6-month-old daughter as she was crying while he was playing video games. As per the 42nd Circuit Court of Midland County show reports, he pleaded no contest to second-degree murder last Thursday, 21 September 2023. After killing his daughter, he has been charged with first-degree child abuse and first-degree murder but the charges were not prosecuted. Swipe up this article and continue your reading to know more about this incident.

What Happened to Alex Lewis Marsh?

The 6-month-old daughter was found dead and she is identified as Scarlett Marie Marsh. After this incident, the Midland Police Department officers responded to the residence and they discovered a child dead. This incident happened in June 2022 and the officers responded to the residence these details were shared by an affidavit in support of a criminal complaint. The investigators shared that the mother of a 6-month-old daughter was at her work while the accused was caring for the daughter from the evening of May 17, 2022, till the next day early morning. Some details still remain to share with you, so keep continue your reading.

The daughter was discovered dead and lying on her back in the bedroom and dried red blood-like liquid could be seen inside of the baby crib and nostrils. Initially, the father interrogated the authorities but later, he claims that he got up a couple of hours later the following day, to rock the baby back to sleep. It is shared that the accused father has been arrested and facing the charges of his daughter’s murder. Recently, he shared a video in which he pleaded no contest, and the investigation is underway. We will update our article soon. Keep following dekhnews.com to read more articles.