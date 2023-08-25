What Happened to Alicia Lofton? Family Remembers Alicia Lofton, Woman Shot and Killed

The saddest news is coming forward about the death of Alicia Lofton and her death news is running on the top of the internet and social media pages. She was a wonderful and vibrant person and now her death news broke the hearts of her loved ones. Her family and friends are mourning her death and expressing their sorrows for her loss. Many people are curious to know more about her, so we made an article and shared about her. Here we also shared what happened to her and the cause of her death, so read wholly.

According to the reports, the court records disclose a history of domestic violence that occurred between Marcus and Alicia. She married Marcus in February 2023 and the couple were having happy times. She and her husband had faced tough times and there was some violence too in their relationship. Recently, the couple got married and she was hurt by her husband. An investigation was also begun after this incident and the authorities arrested her husband and taken into custody for causing harm to Alicia. Scroll down this article and keep reading to know more about this incident.

What Happened to Alicia Lofton?

She took her last breath on 17 August 2023 and she was shot several times in Grand Rapids. This incident happened just a day before giving divorce papers to her husband. Police shared that the neighbors of the couple heard gunshots because the husband shot her during an argument. Neighbors also stated that they saw a man leaving in a maroon SUV after hearing the gunshot sound and this incident. After this incident, police reached the incident place and discovered Alicia dead next to her house. Later, they arrested her husband, and the investigation is continues but not much information has been shared yet.

She was born on 6 June 1986 in Grand Rapids located in Michigan. She was one of the beloved of her family and loved ones and he always spread love and kindness with her open hands. She completed her studies at Ottawa Hills High with top marks in 2004 and she loved to learn. She continues her studies at the Grand Rapids Community College to learn even more. She always helped people as a medical assistant and was a licensed cosmetologist. She left her warmth, strength, and love behind her death. Her husband has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing.