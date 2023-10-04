What Happened to Allison Greenfield? Judge Issues Gag Order for Trump in Fraud Trial

In this article, we are going to talk about Allison Greenfield. The breaking news is coming that a judge has issued a gag order against Donald Trump over the personal attack on a law clerk. Currenlty, Allison Greenfield’s name is in the social media headlines and circulating the over the internet and Donald Trump is found himself in the social media controversy. People are very curious to know full information about this news. People continuously follow this news update to know all the details related to this case. This article helps you to learn about the recent viral news. Let’s look in detail.

As per the sources, the American politician Donald Trump is accused of fraud trail. On October 3, 2023, judge Engoron’s clerk Allison Greenfield issued a gag order against Donald Trump. This news is becoming the eye of the new channel. She has issued a gag order for posting individual aggression on the judge’s clerk. As per the sources, the former president of the United States Donald Trump called Greenfield Chuck “Schumer’s girlfriend”. The moment this news was uploaded on the internet its went viral over the internet. Find more information in the next section of the article.

What Happened to Allison Greenfield?

Further, Arthur Engoron the judge of the Manhattan Supreme Court said that all the people involved in this case did not slander the court’s personnel and also warned for ignoring. In the morning court hearing, Engoron shared that one of the defendants shared an internet post in which the user disrespected a member of the staff. Moreover, the social media account of Donald Trump was comment very unreasonable about Greenfield. The post is with Schumer. If you are searching for who is Greenfileld let us inform you that she is a skilled clerk and got an education from New York University. She has been in this field since 2019.

People are hugely searching on the internet for what did Donald Trump said about Allison Greenfield. There are many questions that have been raised in people’s minds regarding this news. In Allison Greenfield’s post, she is described as Schumer’s girlfriend and it also said that she heading this case against him. Trump wrote, “How shameful”. The clerk’s name is also mentioned completely. A spokesperson wrote in the post of Trump “silly, wild, and dishonest. The gag order against the former president of the US Donald Trump created huge social media attention. People express their aggression against Donald Trump.