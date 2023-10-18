What happened to Almena Amica? Woman Injured When Bus Crashed into Manchester Cafe Dies

In this article, we are going to talk about a tragic accident that took place recently in which a woman lost her life. The victim was identified as Almena Amica who was killed at Piccadilly Gardens as a bus crashed into a cafe in Manchester. The news of this accident is running in the trends of the internet and many social media users are hitting the search engine platforms to know more. The authorities began an investigation regarding this incident and shared some reports. We gathered some reports and our sources also fetched details. So, continue your reading to know more about this accident and the deceased.

Recently, a woman passed away after an accident in which a bus crashed into a cafe. This incident took place in Manchester in which around 11 people were injured. In this accident, Almena Amica also lost her life and she was 77 years old at the time of her demise. As per the sources, a bus at Piccadilly Gardens collided with a shop and it was a horrifying crash incident. The news of this accident is creating a buzz on the internet and many questions are still unanswered. Swipe up this page and continue your reading to learn more.

What happened to Almena Amica?

The Greater Manchester Police began an investigation and they stated that “She was devoted to her friends, family, and faith.” This terrible crash incident occurred on the afternoon of Monday 16 October 2023 when a bus crashed into the T4 bubble tea cafe in Piccadilly Gardens. In this accident, Amica was killed. If we talk about the deceased, Almena Amica was a pedestrian at the time of the event. She was a native of South Manchester and she is mostly known as Mena. She was involved in this accident and she sustained serious injuries in this accident which resulted in her demise.

The authorities arrested a 64-year-old in connection with this crash and the accused has been taken into custody on charges of reckless driving resulting in death. The deceased was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who will be always missed sincerely by her family and friends. She was among pedestrians who were injured when the bus crashed. Police stated that the other causalities were either treated at the scene or in the hospital for minor injuries. The investigation is ongoing and we will update our article after getting more details. Keep following dekhnews.com to get more articles on the latest news topics.