What Happened To Amanda Windsor? Resident Of Onancock VA Passed Away, Family

The coastal ecosystems she dedicated her life to preserving will forever be remembered as a symbol of her commitment to her career as an environmental advocate. Amanda was known for her infectious smile and kind nature. Her contagious laugh could bring joy to the eyes of anyone who heard it, even in the darkest of times. She was a one-of-a-kind friend. Her family loved every moment they had with her. Those who knew her the best will forever grieve for the untimely loss of one of their dearest.