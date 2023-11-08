What Happened to Analiz Osceola? Woman Found Guilty of Fatally Beating Three-year-old Stepson

Analiz will be spending the next few decades in prison after she was found guilty of killing her stepson, Ahziya, in 2015. She claimed not to know where Ahziya was when she reported him missing on March 19, 2015. In March 2023, jurors found her guilty of killing Ahziya and sentenced her to 30 years in prison. She was released on Monday 6th November 2023 and will be released on June 25th, 2050. She has served 1,211 days of her sentence.
A Broward County jury convicted Analiz of aggravated manslaughter in the 2015 case that shocked the Hollywood neighborhood. The prosecution argued that Analiz killed her 3-year-old stepson, Ahziya, by torturing him and lying to police. According to Law & Crime, Analiz said she woke up to find the boy missing, that the kitchen counter was missing more than $3000 in cash, and that the back door was open. Later, detectives found Ahziya’s body in a laundry room box with a beaten and bruised body in Analiz’s Hollywood home after he went missing on March 22, 2015. Analiz said Ahziya had broken his leg a few weeks before when he jumped off the barbecue on a backyard patio, and she said she took him to the hospital.
What Happened to Analiz Osceola?
According to documents, the workers there said they didn’t have any records of this happening. The Seminole tribe, Hollywood police, and Broward sheriff’s office all worked together to search for the body for two days. According to investigators, Analiz told them different stories about what happened before the kid died. She admitted to hiding the body and said she knew exactly where it was all the time. She said no money was stolen or lost, and she left the door unlocked because she knew it would open by itself. The kid’s dad, Nelson Oscelos, gave a deposition in court this week saying he didn’t know the boy was abused before he died. The medical examiner said the kid’s body had been covered in wounds.
