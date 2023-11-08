What Happened to Analiz Osceola? Woman Found Guilty of Fatally Beating Three-year-old Stepson

According to documents, the workers there said they didn’t have any records of this happening. The Seminole tribe, Hollywood police, and Broward sheriff’s office all worked together to search for the body for two days. According to investigators, Analiz told them different stories about what happened before the kid died. She admitted to hiding the body and said she knew exactly where it was all the time. She said no money was stolen or lost, and she left the door unlocked because she knew it would open by itself. The kid’s dad, Nelson Oscelos, gave a deposition in court this week saying he didn’t know the boy was abused before he died. The medical examiner said the kid’s body had been covered in wounds.

Ahziya had bruises all over his head, face, hands, and legs. His neck was covered in a bunch of cuts. He had a spiral fracture in his left leg and a big hole in his shin and the top part of his foot. The medical examiner said the cause of death was blunt-force trauma to the abdomen. Ahizya had a laceration on his liver and a broken pancreas. According to the records, Analiz said she woke up and found Ahziya cold. She said she tried to save him but he was gone. She said she put him in a box wrapped him in a plastic bag and stuffed him in it for two days. She called the police. The state said that before he disappeared, Ahziya had already been abused and neglected by his biological mom, Karen Delgado.