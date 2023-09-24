What Happened to Anderson Cooper’s? CNN Host Reveals Late Mother Offered To Serve

Recently a news has surfaced on the internet in which a CNN host was seen saying that the late mother had offered to serve as a surrogate for her child at the age of 85. As soon as it came on the internet, this news attracted a lot of people’s attention. Till now everyone has been talking about this news and people have also taken the help of the internet to know this news in depth. Keeping everything in mind, we have collected all the information related to this news for you. If you also want to know this news in depth, then stay with us till the end of the article.

You all know Anderson Cooper because he is a very well-known American broadcast journalist and political commentator who is currently working for CNN news broadcast show Anderson Cooper 360°. He remains in the public eye every day due to his new news, but this recent news surprised everyone when he said that his mother, Gloria Vanderbilt, had offered to become a surrogate for his son. His mother, Gloria, took this decision at the age of 85 and passed away soon after in 2019. Let us tell you one more thing, Anderson Cooper revealed this in his Times of London interview.

What Happened to Anderson Cooper’s?

While revealing this, his reaction was worth noting when he said about his mother that this is very crazy. He even explained to his mother that this could be a danger to herself too. He said that he would have been on the cover of the New York Post for the next 18 years and he thought that maybe his mother was joking with him. He said as much in his interview, however, it has not yet been confirmed whether his mother was joking or being honest about the proposal.

You all know that Gloria was a descendant of New York’s most influential family, the Vanderbilts. She got married to Wyatt Cooper in 1963, which was her fourth marriage. The couple later had two sons, Carter and Anderson. It is said that when Anderson Cooper was 10 years old, he lost his father due to heart problems. Then in 1988, Carter, aged 23, committed suicide by jumping off the balcony of Gloria’s home. Cooper says that this thing haunted him from the time his brother committed suicide until his mother died. When Cooper was in his 40s, he felt he was capable of becoming a father, but the only thing he wanted to do was repeat history. Stay tuned with us for more updates.