What Happened to Andre August? Meet Jake Paul’s Next Opponent As He Announces Fight Against Pro Boxer

Today, we will talk about Andre August and Jake Paul who are going to fight against each other. Both are a professional boxer and social media personalities. There are lots of people who come into the fan list of both boxers and many are expressing their curiosity to know more about this upcoming fight. Many are hitting search engine platforms to get more details about this upcoming fighting match. After coming out of the news that Jake Paul is going to fight with Andre, it becomes a topic of discussion. Here, we shared all the details about this upcoming fighting match and both boxers in this article.

According to the sources, Paul’s promotional company announced on Wednesday that he will meet his most experienced boxing opponent and he will fight against a professional boxer Andre August in a cruiserweight tilt on 15 December in Orlando. His return date was previously set to air on DAZN without an opponent being formally announced. Lots of people are expressing their excitement for this upcoming match and it is expected that this match will be most liked by the audience and viewers. It will be a banging match because both are professional boxers and have good records in previous. Scroll down to learn about both boxers.

What Happened to Andre August?

Jake Joseph Paul is his birth name but he is known as Jake Paul. He is an American boxer, YouTuber, actor, social media influencer, and rapper who has a large number of fans around the world. Born on 17 January 1997 in Cleveland, Ohio, United States, and presently, he is 26 years old. He garnered huge popularity on Vine and now running a YouTube channel with 20.4 million subscribers. He also played the role of Dirk Mann in the series Bizaardvark and now, his name is getting attention because his next fight match is set against Andre.

On the other side, Andre August is a Houston-based fighter and an American professional boxer. His name is making headlines on the internet because he will fight Jake. He is a cruiserweight from Beaumont, Texas has a 10-1-1 professional record and he is presently 35 years old. He made his boxing debut in 2013 and generated a massive number of fans around the world in a short time period. Reportedly, both boxers are going to fight against each other on 15 December 2023 and it will take place in Orlando.