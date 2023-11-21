What Happened to Andre Onana? Onana Injured Playing World Cup Qualifier in Cameroon

During the match against Mauritius in the World Cup qualifying, Andre Onana sustained an injury while making a save, which forced him to be replaced in the 81st minute. This injury also ruled him out of the next match against Libya. Cameroon’s officials have not released any details regarding the nature or severity of the injury. Onana had to leave the match against Libya due to the severity of his injury. Now that Andre Onana has returned to Manchester United, there is still no clarity on the full extent of his injury. The need for an in-depth assessment and diagnosis on his return adds to the confusion surrounding his availability for the upcoming games, making it even more difficult for the club.