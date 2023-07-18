What Happened to Andre ‘Sugar Bear’ Issac? Mom of Murdered Drag Queen Suspects Rex Heuermann Killed

In this article, we are going to share a piece of news that has come out. The news of another murder news is coming out, and we will give you all the information from this article. The mother of Andre Isaac, a professional drag queen who went by the stage name Bear and who was brutally murdered and dismembered I’m 2002, believes that her son may have been targeted by the Gilgo Beach murderer, also known as the Long Island serial killer. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

In her first TV interview, Kim Jordan, Andre's mother, shared that her son was affectionately called Sugar Bear by his friends. Describing him as a gentle giant among his petite acquaintances. DNA evidence, obtained from a discarded pizza crust found in a Manhattan garbage can where Heuermann worked as an architect, partly linked him to the crimes. The evidence, combined with a witness report linking Heuermann to a pickup truck seen during one of the victims' disappearances in 2010, led to his arrest.

What Happened to Andre ‘Sugar Bear’ Issac?

Andre's violent death has been examined in relation to the unsolved Gilgo Beach murder, believed to be the work of a serial killer. However, Suffolk County police remain uncertain about Isacc's inclusion among the ten official victims. Other dismembered victims, some found inside suitcases, have also been considered in connection with the LISK case.

