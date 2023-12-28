CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
What Happened to Andrew Bulman? Police Formally Identify Body Found in River Severn

7 hours ago
by Shivam Kumar

In this article, we are going to share the details of Andrew Bulman’s missing and death case. The case of his missing was underway for the last month and recently, the deputies have found his dead body. His death news is shocking news for his family, friends, and loved ones. This news is continuously running on the internet and social media trends. It became a topic of discussion and many are showing their interest to get further details. Let us discuss all the details about this case and also talk about the victim, so read continuously and completely.

What Happened to Andrew Bulman

According to the reports, Andrew Bulman was from Stourport-on-Severn who disappeared on 23 November 2023 and was recently, discovered dead in the River Severn in Stourport on Christmas Eve. Yes, he is no more and was found dead on 24 December by the authorities. He was 61 years old at the time of his death and the excat day of his death is still unknown. He had been missing for the last month and his death was officially confirmed by the West Mercia Police who also shared condolences with his family at this painful moment. Several details are left to share related to this topic, so scroll down and continue your reading…

What Happened to Andrew Bulman?

Andrew was last seen on 23 November 2023 in the Worcestershire town and then went missing. On 24 December 2023, the deputies found his dead body in the River Severn on Stourpost. He was mostly known for conducting funeral services and helping more than 200 people bid farewell to their loved ones in the last five years. He was missing for a month and the news of his death was officially annouced by the West Mercia Police. At present, the excat circumtnces surrounding his death is not revealed and no further details are coming forward. Keep continue your reading to get further details.

If we talk Andrew Bulman, he was a beloved resident of Stourport-on-Severn and well known for officiating funeral services and assisting over 200 individuals in bidding farewell to their loved ones. He had been disappearred for the last one month before his unfortunate discovery. It is not clear about what happned to him, and many other questions are left to share. He died at the age of 61 years and his death is a heartbreking news for his family, friends and loved ones. The West Mercia Police’s investigation is underway and all the details will be clear after the complete investigation. Stay connected with dekhnews.com to read more articles.

