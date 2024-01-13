CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
What Happened To Andrew in Traitors? The Traitors star Andrew Recalls Horrific Road Accident

7 hours ago
by Shivam Kumar

Here, we will talk about Andrew Jenkins and also talk about what happened to him in Traitors. It is coming out that recently he reached the popular show, The Traitors where the audience and his fans noticed distinctive scars around the back of his head and it prompted curiosity among them about what happened to him in the past. He is an award-winning actor who gained a lot of popularity for his role as Percival on ABC’s Once Upon a Time. Now, several questions have surfaced over the internet related to himself and about what happened to him in the past. So, we made an article and shared all the available details.

What Happened To Andrew in Traitors?

Reportedly, Andrew revealed the scars from the life-changing car accident and his name was attracting attention when viewers saw the wounds on the back of his head. He has a remarkable and inspiring life story which people love the most. The question is why there are injury marks around his back head, so let us make it clear that the scars marks are the result of a fatal accident that happened 23 years ago. His inspiring life story aims to encourage people to keep fighting for their dreams. Swipe up this page to know more and keep reading…

What Happened To Andrew in Traitors?

According to sources, his life-inspiring story is linked to a tragic car accident that happened 23 years ago. It was a fatal accident incident and it is also said that his death was confirmed at the scene of the incident. However, he miraculously revived but remained in a coma for about five weeks. After this fatal accident, Andrew’s family was informed that he would never be able to walk, talk, or use his hands, and there was a possibility that he would not even be able to recognize them. He suffered brain damage in the accident and doctors initially described him as a miracle patient.

Furthermore, he spent about five weeks in a coma and when he survived, doctors described him as a miracle patient. Last year he met the person who had saved his life and expressed his gratitude to him. He defied the odds and made a full recovery. At present, exact information about his previous accident has not been revealed. His name went viral when he appeared on the hit reality TV game show, The Traitors, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, where many people noticed the scars on the back of his head. Stay connected with dekhnews.com to read more articles.

