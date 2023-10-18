What Happened to Andrew Williams? Lil Wayne’s Ex-assistant to Undergo Medical Exam After Suing Rapper Over Alleged Assault

It is coming forward that Lil Wayne’s former assistant must undergo medical examination after suing the rapper for alleged assault and Lil’s ex-assistant is identified as Andrew Williams. Lil’s name is also gathering huge attention on the internet and many social media users are showing their interest to know the complete information. He is an American, rapper, singer, and songwriter who has a large number of fans around the world. Lots of people and netizens are hitting search engines to learn more about this topic. Here, we will talk about every single piece of information related to this topic and also talk about Lil Wayne in this article.

As per the exclusive sources, Lil has demanded an independent medical examination of his former assistant Andrew Williams and this news is coming out from New Orleans, Louisiana. His assistant has accused him of allegedly assaulting him on a private jet. As part of the medical examination, doctors will evaluate Williams’ injuries after several months he alleged that Lil punched Andrew in the jaw. Now, this news is gaining popularity and rapidly running in the trends of the internet and social media pages. Scroll down and continue your reading to learn more about this incident.

What Happened to Andrew Williams?

According to court files obtained by the outlet, Williams claimed that the incident that took place on a private jet allegedly caused his injuries and emotional distress. Reportedly, He agreed to Lils’s request for a medical examination where a doctor would grill him in a clinician interview about injuries, and the doctors were selected by the rapper. His medical history including questions about any substance abuse issues or prior psychiatric history will also be discussed in the interview. However, the report is not clear but it will be available soon. Keep continuing your reading to know more about Lil.

Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. is his complete name but he is mostly known by his stage name Lil Wayne, Weezy, Weezy F. Baby, Tunechi, President Carter, and more. He was born on 27 September 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States and he is currently 41 years old. He is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter who is mostly known as one of the most influential hip-hop artists. He is gaining attention because he demanded undergo independent medical examination for his ex-assistant Andrew Williams. The exact detail and the circumstances surrounding this topic is not revealed and we have mentioned all the available details above in this article. Stay linked with dekhnews.com to read more articles.