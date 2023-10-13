What Happened to Andy Robertson? Scotland Provide Update on Dislocated Shoulder Against Spain

In this article, we are going to share the details of the injury update of Andy Robertson, whose name has been going viral on the internet for the last few days. He is a Scottish professional footballer who plays as a left-back for Premier League club Liverpool and captains the Scotland national team. He won the hearts of many people with his gameplay performance and has a lot of fans all over the world. After the news of his injury came out there was a lot of discussion and it became a topic of discussion. Let’s continue your reading to know more about him and his injury in this article.

Lots of his fans and loved ones are worried about him and are visiting search engine platforms to learn more about his injury. Recently it was shared that he suffered a serious shoulder injury during the Euro 2024 qualifying match against Spain. This injury could potentially affect his availability for the upcoming matches and many are curious to know more about his injury. He was injured during a Euro 2023 qualifying match and had to leave the game before halftime. He walked off the pitch uncomfortably, holding his injured hand inside his shirt. Continue reading to learn more about Andy.

What Happened to Andy Robertson?

If we talk about him, his real name is Andrew Henry Robertson and he was born on 11 March 1994 in Glasgow, Scotland. He is a Scottish football player who has a huge number of fans all over the world or on his social media pages. He plays as captain for the Scotland team and as a left-back for Liverpool. He is known as one of the best left-backs in the world for his vision, athleticism, and physical strength. He is currently 29 years old and is suffering from a shoulder injury. His name is making headlines because of his injury. Continue your reading to know more about his injury.

The exact details have not been confirmed but it is said that he collided with Spain goalkeeper Unai Simeone. In this collision, his hand got injured, due to which his condition became critical. His head coach, Steve Clarke said he would return to his club for further evaluation. It is expected that he will not be available in the upcoming matches.