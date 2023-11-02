What Happened to Angelo Mantych? BF Charged With Murder of GF 7 Years After Telling Cops

Angelo Valentino is found guilty of killing his girlfriend. Currently, this name is on the top of the social media headlines and circulating on the internet. The abusive man whose name is identified as Angelo Valentino, is facing legal charges after he killed his girlfriend. Recently, this news has gone viral on the internet and gained much attention from the viewers. This report helps you to learn about this incident and also about Angelo Valentino. The statement of Angelo Valentino is making people shocked. If you want to know this news in detail, go through the page and read the full article. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, a 41-year-old Colorado man Angelo Valentino is found guilty of killing his girlfriend. The Colorado man has been charged with first-degree for murdering his partner. The deceased name is identified as Marina Placensia. Marina Placensia was 28 years old at the time of her passing. Further, the dead body of Marina Placensia was found in 2016 on an Amtrak train. At that time, this news left the nation shocked. The woman Marina Placensia was a mother of four who passed away in 2016. Read more in the next section.

Further, the 41-year-old suspect whose name is identified as Angelo Valentino Mantych is charged with first-degree murder for the death of his life partner. As per the report, the couple Marina Placensia and her boyfriend Angelo Valentino were traveling together on August 30, 2016. They were going from Racine, Wisconsin to Denver. Marina Placencia’s four children were also traveling on that day. The problem solver arrived at Union Station on September 1, 2016. The 28-year-old woman was found unresponsive. As per the Law&Crime, the suspect said that his girlfriend was not responding when they reached and he tried to wake up her. He asked for the help. Swipe up the page.

The autopsy report claimed that the 28-year-old woman was found with many injuries on her body. Further, her ribs were fractured and every body part was found with bruises. Moreover, the exact cause of her death is not confirmed. When the officers reached the platform, the man Angelo was seen crying. Angelo Mantych said that they were taking a rest in Chicago to eat food. On the other side, the family of the couple said that Angelo was too abusive and toured his girlfriend. The police take an investigation against Angelo Mantych. In September 2023, it was revealed that the 28-year-old woman died due to suffocation. Further, Angelo was arrested on October 31, 2023.