What Happened To Angie Dodge? Who Killed Angie Dodge? Wiki-Bio, Age

It is coming forward that Dateline NBC is back with its next episode titled “True Confession” and this episode delves into the gruesome details of Angie’s murder. Yes, you heard right Angie Dodge, an 18-year-old girl who was found brutally murdered in her apartment. Her name has been gathering huge attention for the last few days on various social media pages and many users are showing their attention to know more about her murder case. Our sources have fetched all the details surrounding this case and we will try to cover every single piece of information in this article, so read it completely.

Reportedly, Angie Dodge was tragically murdered in Idaho Falls and the details surrounding her demise remained unsolved for twenty years until advanced DNA testing led to the arrest of Brian Leigh Dripps Sr. for her death. For some time now, the incident of her murder has attracted people’s attention and many questions have arisen in people’s minds. Now, all the details surrounding her tragic death will be revealed in a Dateline NBC episode titled “True Confessions.” The episode highlights the gruesome details of her murder and the complex investigation that follows, including false confessions and wrongful convictions. Read on to know more…

What Happened To Angie Dodge?

According to sources, Angie’s murder case started when she was just 18 years old and it was not just a case of murder but she was also raped before her death. On June 13, 1996, his friends found him dead in his apartment. She was living independently in Idaho Falls but unfortunately, she was murdered and this case led to an almost two-decade-long investigation by the Idaho Falls Police Department. The case was ongoing until 2019 when Brian Leigh Dripps Sr. was arrested for Angie’s murder. DNA evidence played a key role in identifying him as the culprit. Swipe up this page and keep reading…

This case garnered national attention and now, it is again gaining attention because it is going to a Dateline NBC episode titled "True Confession." In this episode, viewers will learn about Angie's vibrant personality and dreams for the future. Let's talk about herself, Angie Dodge was a young woman living in Idaho Falls, Idaho who brutally became a victim of rape and murder. She was killed on 13 June 1996 at the age of 18 and her demise shocked the community and left her loved ones devastated.