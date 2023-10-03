What Happened to Anika Wells? Battled With Autoimmune Disease Illness And Health

Anika Shay Wells is an Australian politician who has been in office since the 2019 Federal election. She is currently the Member of Parliament for the Queensland division of Lilley and is a Labor Party member. Currently, Ms Wells is the Secretary of Sport and the Aged Care Minister. It is important to note that Ms. Wells’ illness and health are the focus of this report. Continue with the article to learn about her illness.

Anika Wells was born on August 11, 1985, in New Zealand administrator with a New Zealand mother and a Melbourne-born father. As a result of her mother’s New Zealand citizenship, Anika held New Zealand citizenship by descent until February 2018 when she renounced it to stand as a candidate for parliament. In this article, we look at Anika’s declining health and her battle against an autoimmune disease. Anika was born on 11 August 1985 in Brisbane, QLD. She is the youngest of three siblings. She is the daughter of an accountant and a school captain. She is a graduate of Griffith University, a Bachelor of Arts, a Bachelor of Law, and an Australian National University Graduate Diploma in Legal Practice. She is a former school captain. Swipe down to know more details.

What Happened to Anika Wells?

Anika Shay is an Australian MP who has been in office since the Federal election in 2019. She won the preselection for Lilley Division from Wayne Swan in March 2018 and was appointed to the Ministry of Sport and Elderly Care by Prime Minister Tony Abbott. In December 2020, Wells was named in the inquiry into the collapse of the 46,000-year-old caves at the Pilbara in Western Australia. In June 2023, she set up a task committee to look into whether a tax could be imposed on taxpayers or if alternative sources of revenue could be found. She had a lead of 0.6% at the time of the May 2022 Federal election but lost by 6.48% with a first preference vote in favor of Labor. The election of the Federal Labor government coincided with her promotion to the Ministry. The scheme is costing the taxpayers over $ 30 billion a year. Keep reading the whole article.

In December 2020, Anika Wells got some news that changed her life. It made her question her health and made her realize how important it was to get more help and understanding from people like her. She was diagnosed with ME/CFS(Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome), which is a chronic autoimmune illness that’s often misunderstood and difficult to understand. It’s characterized by chronic fatigue that doesn’t go away, even when you’re resting. But it’s not just about being tired – it can also cause memory loss, constant pain, and heightened sensitivity to things. Stay tuned to get the latest news updates.