What Happened to Anthony Davis? Anthony Davis’ Current Injury Status For Lakers-Warriors

Recently, a piece of worrying news has surfaced on the internet in which it is being told that Anthony Davis has been injured. This news quickly went viral on every social media, after which people's attention was drawn towards this news. After hearing the news of Anthony Davis being injured, people have asked for answers to various questions like how Anthony Davis got injured. He wondered how long it would take to recover from his wound. For how long will he not be seen on the field of play and many other questions?

Before discussing Anthony Davis being injured, let us tell you about Anthony Davis. Anthony Davis’ full name is Anthony Marshon Davis Jr. and he is a well-known American professional basketball player who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers of the National Basketball Association. He was born on March 11, 1993, in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. He studied at Perspectives Charter High School after which he joined Kentucky College to continue his further studies.

What Happened to Anthony Davis?

Along with his studies, he also developed an interest in baseball. He began his baseball career in 2012 and remained a part of the New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans team until 2019. In 2019, he was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers team and till now he remains an important part of that team. He made many successful efforts to achieve his goal and finally, his hard work came true. As you all know Anthony Davis always keeps making headlines among the people due to his game. But the recent news of his injury has disappointed people.

He is one of the best players of his team and his fans never expected him to face such a difficult situation. But this is a common thing for a player in sports. According to the information, we have come to know that the match of Lakers team players was against Atlanta Hawks but it suddenly became a dangerous game when Anthony Davis faced injury. Anthony Davis has suffered an injury to his left hip due to which he has been warned to stay away from the match. His fans have supported him and hope that he will recover as soon as possible and be seen on the playing field.