What Happened to Anthony Farrer? Business Owner Reportedly Scammed Customers Out of $3 Million

Recently, a piece of shocking news has surfaced on the internet in which it is being told that a business owner named Anthony Farrer allegedly scammed customers for $3 million. Yes, you heard it right. As it spread rapidly on the internet, this news has grabbed a lot of headlines and everyone is getting attracted to see the news around them. The news of the $3 million scam of a business owner named Anthony Farrer has become a topic of discussion for the people and people have started asking many questions like who is Anthony Farrer. Has the law caught him after committing this scam and many other questions? Scroll up the screen to know this news in depth.

First of all, let’s talk about Anthony Farrer, who is Anthony Farrer? Anthony Farrer is not a common name but the name of Anthony Farrer comes in the list of big business minds. He is a very famous business mind who is the owner of Timepiece Gentleman, in Beverly Hills. He took his company’s name to great heights as he was in the business of selling his most expensive luxury wristwatches in Beverly Hills. But recently the news of his Rs 3 million scam that came on the internet has made people’s hearts beat faster.

What Happened to Anthony Farrer?

According to the information, it has been revealed that Anthony Farrer is a big businessman, who is making headlines on the internet these days with the news of his Rs 3 million scam. He is said to be a “timepiece gentleman”, a Beverly Hills businessman who owned a watch consignment boutique. Just last week he was charged with wire fraud for defrauding customers of an estimated $3 million. On Tuesday, the US Attorney’s Office in the Central District of California announced its decision that 35-year-old Anthony Farrer was arrested for a $3 million scam.

The complaint claims that instead of returning the sales profits to customers, he kept them for his lavish lifestyle. However, the law of Beverly Hills has taken the case of Anthony Farrer’s scam very seriously, after which till now they have shared the information that he has committed a scam of 3 million. The police are still continuing their investigation into the case of Anthony Farrer. So far, only this news has come to light related to Anthony Farrer’s scandal, which we have shared with you in this article. Do not forget to follow us, we will keep bringing such news for you.