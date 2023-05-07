What Happened To Anthony Thorpe? Man Charged With Reckless Homicide in The Shooting

Recently, Jeffery L. Thorpe is now charged with murder charges and now he is getting too much popularity on the internet. He was also popular sometime before as the father of Anthony Thorpe who died recently and made a headline on the news. Now this topic is come back with to revels more information and making a great buzz on the internet or social media pages. In this article, we shared every single piece of information related to this incident and also talk some more information such as what happened to him, the cause of his death, etc.

Anthony Thorpe was born to Jeffery L. Thorpe and Aaliyah Scales and he died at the age of 2 years. He took his last breath on 6th November 2021 from a gunshot wound in his head. His father Jeffey was arrested and charged with showing negligence and homicide. His father is currently 24 years old and it is stated that the child took the gun and shot himself. He was shot in his head and got a major or serious injury which resulted in him losing his life. This incident took place on 6 November 2023 and the father of the victim was arrested in the Nashville area. Scroll down to know more about him.

What Happened To Anthony Thorpe?

The cause of his death is said the major gunshot injury that he got from the gun in his head. His parents were in a relationship and their son died due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Let us discuss in detail this gunshot incident, the small child’s father put the pistol on his bed after returning to their home on the night of the incident. He took the pistol and shot himself because he was only 2 years old and don’t know about the pistol. After this gunshot incident, he was taken to the hospital by his parents where the doctors confirmed his death.

It is shared in reports, his father was taking a shower and his father was sitting along with him. His father was arrested on Wednesday 3 May 2023 and now facing the assault. He was arrested when he was in a vehicle as a passenger at the time to stop him but the vehicle does not stop. He was being tracked by the helicopter but arrested soon. This news is now rapidly circulating on various social media and many social media users are expressing their reactions to this case.