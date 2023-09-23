What Happened to Antonella Rivoir? Florida Pet Sitter Charged With Animal Cruelty

Recently, a shocking crime incident occurred in which a Florida woman has been charged with animal cruelty. Yes, you read right a woman from Florida identified as Antonella Rivoir who was a pet sitter charged after starving a dog to death. This news is creating a great buzz on the internet and rapidly circulating on various social media pages. Lots of people are showing thier interest in this incident and many questions arising such as who is Antonella Rivoir and on which charge she has been booked, so we made an article and shared every single piece of information related to this incident.

According to the reports, a woman was hired to look after two dogs and she has been accused of neglecting two dogs one was starved to death. She was arrested on Thursday but later bonded out of the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. She was arrested on two animal cruelty counts but she was released on a $10,000 total bond. Meanwhile, she was arrested by the authorities but released soon on bonds. After coming out from prison, she shared a statement with the local media while she walked out of prison and she said “Presently, I can’t share my side about this incident but I do intend on speaking eventually”.

What Happened to Antonella Rivoir?

She continued her statement and said, “What if the dogs were finicky and they didn’t want to eat or drink? You know when have your own dog. No Comments”. She is 20 years old and has been charged with animal cruelty when she starved a dog to thier death. She was a resident of Berwyn Illinois. She is a Sunny Isle Beach woman and was arrested by the Sunny Isles Beach Police Department on Thursday, 21 September 2023. Swipe up this page to learn more about herself and this investigation.

Authorities reported this incident when a housekeeper made a harrowing discovery and the Sunny Isles Beach Police Department, officers were dispatched to an apartment near the 16000 block of Collins Avenue. There are some pictures have been also shared on the internet in which six puppies were seen and this video is crossing a lot of views on the internet. The investigation is ongoing and the authorities continue thier investigation.