The New York Yankees community is in sorrow over the departure of two remarkable women, Arlene Howard and Joan Ford. Arlene, beloved wife of the pioneering player Elston Howard, and Joan, dedicated spouse of the legendary pitcher Whitey Ford, have left an enduring impact on the Yankees family. Arlene Howard and Joan Ford were recognized for their unwavering encouragement of their husbands' careers.

Arlene’s participation in Yankees Old-Timers’ Days served as a poignant tribute to her husband’s historic path as the first African American player for the New York Yankees. Similarly, Joan’s steadfast support of Whitey Ford, a baseball legend as one of the greatest pitchers, has been extensively chronicled. The Yankees grieve the passing of Joan Ford, wife of Whitey Ford, and Arlene Howard, wife of Elston Howard, both iconic figures in Yankees history. Honored guests at Yankees Old-Timers’ Days, these women continued the legacies of their husbands. The Yankees extend sincere condolences to the Ford and Howard families. Although the exact causes of Arlene Howard’s and Joan Ford’s deaths remain undisclosed, it is confirmed that both women peacefully passed away in the presence of their families.

What Happened to Arlene Howard?

The announcement of Arlene Howard’s and Joan Ford’s demise has prompted an overflow of sincere tributes from the Yankees community and beyond. They are commemorated not only as the spouses of Yankees legends but also as cherished individuals in their own regard. Their enduring grace, resilience, and the affection they held for their families and the Yankees community will be eternally cherished. The departure of Arlene Howard and Joan Ford signifies the conclusion of an era. As steadfast pillars in support of their husbands and valued members of the Yankees family, their legacy will serve as an enduring source of inspiration.

The Yankees community offers profound condolences to the Howard and Ford families in the face of this challenging period. Arlene tied the knot with Elston Howard in 1954, just a year before the esteemed catcher made history by breaking the Yankees’ color barrier. Their union lasted for 26 years until Elston’s untimely death in 1980. However, Arlene maintained a strong bond with the Yankees’ family throughout her life. Her presence at Old-Timers’ Day was a regular occurrence, much like Joan Ford, and she shared a close connection with the Berra family.