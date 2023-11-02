Headline

What Happened to Athenna Crosby? Mystery Woman Who Met Matthew Perry a Day Before His Death

49 mins ago
by Bhawna Yadav

As per the sources, Athenna Crosby is described as the mystery woman who last met with Matthew Perry a day before his death. She says he was looking happy and vibrant. As we know Matthew Perry was a popular American and Canadian actor. He passed away on October 28, 2023. The mystery woman Athenna Crosby is a very well-known close friend of Matthew Perry. She paid tribute for the late Matthew Perry who was known for his various characters. Currently, netizens hit the search engine regarding Athenna Crosby. Recently, this news has gone viral on the internet. If you are interested in knowing this news in detail go through the page and read the full article. Let’s discuss this in detail.

What Happened to Athenna Crosby?

Now, the mysterious woman identified as Athenna Crosby is a close friend of Matthew Perry. Athena Crosby is a very well-known entertainment reporter. She shared an Instagram post on November 1, 2023, in which she confirmed that she had last talked with Matthew Perry. She met with Matthew Perry one day after his passing. Matthew Perry passed away on October 28, 2023, and left the whole world shocked. He played an iconic role in “Friends”. He began as Chandler Bing on the NBC television show. Scroll down the page to learn more.

Further, Matthew Perry was born on August 19, 1969. He was 54 years old at the time of his passing. He was addicted to drugs and alcohol. He appeared in many famous movies and series. He was known for his hard work and dedication. He was found unresponding in his hot tub in his home in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles. After, the investigation he was declared dead. The exact cause of this is still unknown and has not been revealed yet. In this case, Athenna Crosby is the mysterious woman who last met with Matthew Perry before his passing.

Athenna Crosby is also a model and social media personality. She remembered the “Friends” star Matthew Perry and paid tribute. She wrote, “I am shattered after hearing his Perry’s passing, he loved to keep his personal life private and he was my loving friend”. Further, Athenna Crosby revealed that she was the last person who met with Perry before his death. Athenna Crosby emotionally said that her friendship with Perry was too strong. Athenna Crosby added that “Matthew Perry was looking happy and cool”. Moreover, the illegal drugs were not discovered in the incident place where Matthew Perry died. May his soul rest in peace. If we get any other information we will let you on the same site.

